The stakes have been raised for next week’s Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs showdown.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Don Callis made an announcement after Hobbs picked up a squash match victory over an enhancement talent.

The leader of The Don Callis Family announced that he has used all of his connections in Japan to get the previously announced Mox vs. Hobbs match for next week’s AEW Dynamite show for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Mox addressed the news in a promo at the start of the special live episode of AEW Rampage that followed AEW Collision on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois.

AEW would later confirm the announcement on social media, announcing Mox vs. Hobbs for the IWGP title for next week’s post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from the company’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in AEW FOR THE FIRST TIME,” read the announcement. “As Champion, Jon Moxley faces Powerhouse Hobbs at Daily’s Place!”

