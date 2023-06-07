Jon Moxley is headed back to Japan and he’s taking veteran pro wrestler Homicide with him.

El Desperado issued a challenge to Moxley this past weekend after working GCW’s Tournament of Survival, noting that GCW reminded him of wrestling Moxley in July 2022. NJPW then released video today, seen below, of Moxley responding to the challenge. Moxley said he will be at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on July 4 and July 5 for NJPW Strong Independence Day. He then revealed that he is bringing Homicide with him, and they will face Desperado and a partner of his choosing.

“El Desperado, you sick son of a bitch,” Moxley said. “Still talking trash all over the world about Jon Moxley. After the last time we crossed paths, we both had to get a tetanus shots after that match, that’s how bad it was and you want some more of that, huh? You’re going to be in Korakuen Hall on July 4 & 5, well guess what? I’ve got a brand spanking new, shiny, goddamn Japanese resident card so I can come back whenever the fuck I want. You got a partner? I got plenty of partners. I’ve got wrestling partners, I’ve got training partners. I’ve got a rap sheet in this business and for this, I’m going deep, deep, deep into the history books and it’s going to be me and The Notorious 187, Homicide against El Desperado and whoever you can drag to the table with you.”

Moxley and Desperado were referring to their match at NJPW Music City Mayhem on July 30, 2022 in Nashville, which Moxley won via referee decision.

NJPW has not confirmed which night of Independence Day will feature Moxley and Homicide vs. Desperado and a partner.

This will be the second NJPW show where Moxley and Homicide have teamed up. They joined YOH, The Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston and current NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada for a win over El Phantasmo, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs at NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special back on October 27.

NJPW Strong Independence Day will take place on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below is the updated card, along with the promos by Desperado and Moxley:

NIGHT ONE:

IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles Match

Clark Connors and Dan Moloney vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francisco Akira) (c)

NIGHT TWO:

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. KENTA (c)

NIGHT TBA:

Jon Moxley and Homicide vs. El Phantasmo and a partner of his choosing

After enduring GCW's Tournament of Survival this weekend, @ElDesperado5 had a hankering for more violence… and #JonMoxley?!#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/kWsPo5tnXL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 6, 2023

Jon Moxley has responded to El Desperado! Mox is coming to Korakuen July 4 & 5, and he's bringing Homicide with him! #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/OXfrFWuGs7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 7, 2023

