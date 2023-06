Togi Makabe will star in a movie once again.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is returning to the big screen for ‘Kingdom 3: Flame Of Destiny.’ Makabe will be reprising his role of Hairou after playing the part in ‘Kingdom II.’ The movie is set to release on Friday July 28th, 2023. A full trailer for the film can be found below.

Makabe last wrestled for NJPW at night 12 of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which was eventually won by Master Wato.