Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT opened with world champion Jon Moxley defeating Daddy Magic Matt Menard by submission, a match that was made yesterday after Wheeler Yuta was pulled from the show due to his previous commitment to NJPW. Moxley would win the bout via submission.

Afterward, The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty came out to confront the Purveyor of Violence, which led to Hathaway setting up a match between Moriarty and the champ for this Wednesday’s Dynamite from Baltimore.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against any former ROH Champion in an Open Challenge