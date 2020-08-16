Jonathan Coachman On Hulk Hogan and The Rock WrestleMania 18 Match: “Single Greatest Hour Of Pro Wrestling and Sports Entertainment”

Jonathan Coachman was a recent guest on the Wrestling Chatter show where Coach spoke about the famous WrestleMania 18 showdown between The Rock and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, calling it the single-greatest hour of pro wrestling in history.
I will say, to this day, [it] is the single greatest hour of pro wrestling and sports entertainment in the history of sports entertainment,” Coachman remarked. “And I know there has been a lot of great ones but it’s one of two or three times that I can remember, and the other one is Triple H’s return in Madison Square Garden. That I actually walked out onto the floor to watch it with my own two eyes.
He later goes on to comment on the greatness of both men, especially The Rock for having the awareness to change the matchup due to the reaction of the crowd.
And to know the greatness of The Rock and Hogan had nothing to do with this – and I don’t mind Hogan, he’s just not my favorite person. I mean, we get along but we’ve never been friends. But to watch them work for a week and put this match together, these two mega powers in the sport of wrestling from two different generations, and then to watch the crowd turn and not do what we expected them to do. And then for having The Rock be smart enough to change it while they were standing in the ring, and people thought they were talking trash to each other. In reality, The Rock was changing it because there are certain things you can do as a babyface and you can’t do as a heel, and there are certain things you can do as a heel that you can’t do as a babyface. To watch the brilliance in that moment, that was not too big for him because a lot of people don’t understand when you’re on national worldwide television, you know the red light’s on, you know there’s 80,000 people there, and you know there’s millions watching at home, that can be overwhelming from an anxiety perspective, nerves. And only a few people can really handle it. For The Rock to be in the moment, to hear, and to understand, and to feel, and to be able to change it, was nothing short of remarkable. And the show should have ended right there.
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Chatter)
