Today’s AEW Battle of the Belts II television special featured Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH world championship against Dalton Castle, a bout that was added by Tony Khan just this week.

After a competitive back and forth Gresham managed to defeat Castle after capturing him in a submission. The Octopus has been a true fighting champion, defending the gold in AEW, IMPACT, TERMINUS, and indies across the United States. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Win or lose, he’ll be feeling this ass kicking for days. The ass kicking he needed. As for me, I’ll be back. #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/eXiWCQDrSq — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) April 17, 2022

Deadlift Overhead Throw by the former ROH champion @theDaltonCastle! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/0Op3Ixzxja — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

