Today’s AEW Battle of the Belts II television special featured Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH world championship against Dalton Castle, a bout that was added by Tony Khan just this week.
After a competitive back and forth Gresham managed to defeat Castle after capturing him in a submission. The Octopus has been a true fighting champion, defending the gold in AEW, IMPACT, TERMINUS, and indies across the United States. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
For the ROH World Championship, it's @theDaltonCastle vs. champion @theJonGresham! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MUHmP9qkux
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Win or lose, he’ll be feeling this ass kicking for days. The ass kicking he needed. As for me, I’ll be back. #AEWBOTB2 pic.twitter.com/eXiWCQDrSq
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) April 17, 2022
Beautiful 'rana by the champion @theJonGresham! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/O5sctAl7R4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Deadlift Overhead Throw by the former ROH champion @theDaltonCastle! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/0Op3Ixzxja
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@theJonGresham counters @theDaltonCastle Bangarang! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/58ccLBM7aM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @TheJonGresham retains the ROH World Championship here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3m08mkH3x1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
