According to Fightful Select, current ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham has been in talks with AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan, with the indication being that the Octopus will be working under the Khan umbrella.

However, it is not known whether Gresham will remain representing ROH, or if he will appear regularly on AEW, or both. Gresham was backstage for the February 23rd AEW Dynamite just prior to competing at his TERMINUS show in Atlanta. Regardless Gresham is still technically a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

As a reminder Tony Khan mentioned in the post-Revolution media scrum that will be booking for ROH on top of his booking duties for AEW. We’ll keep you updated on Gresham’s status.

