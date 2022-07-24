Last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view saw Claudio Castagnoli dethrone Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH world champion, a match that lasted just over ten minutes. Shortly afterwards Gresham would deactivate his Twitter account leading to speculation about his status with the company after signing earlier this year.

According to Fightful Select, Gresham met with Tony Khan prior to the pay-per-view and aired out some frustrations he had, mainly on Khan’s lack of communication with him and how he felt disrespected because of that. The chat reportedly saw Gresham “cuss out” the AEW & ROH owner before asking for his release.

Another noted frustration point for Gresham was when he found out the world title match would not be given much time. He has essentially carried the brand since winning the title at last December’s Final Battle and defending it at shows all across the world.

We will keep you updated on this as it is an ongoing story.