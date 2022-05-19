ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is no longer working with Impact Wrestling.

This was speculated on back in April, but Gresham recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview an confirmed that he is done with Impact.

Gresham noted that ROH is coming back soon, under the ownership of Tony Khan, so he’s winding down his indie work as a result. He said he’s healthy after suffering a concussion in April, and he learned a lot about concussions during his recovery. Gresham revealed that he was pulled from his last Impact date, and has officially finished up with the promotion for the time being.

While Gresham is done with Impact for now, he said he’s open to doing more work with them in the future.

Regarding his Terminus promotion, Gresham said those shows will continue, but they are more of a collaborative effort between he and Baron Black, while Modern Age Grappling is more of his personal view. MAG is set to run under the Terminus banner on Sunday, May 22 in Hampton, GA, and tickets are available at this link.

The MAG promotion describes itself as, “Scientific, hard hitting, high flying pro wrestling with a twist! But the key ingredient is in ring story telling. MAG, this is wrestling!”

Gresham is currently signed to AEW/ROH but he said each company he’s worked for has been fine with him promoting his own shows. However, he did have to put Terminus on the back-burner so he could keep his normal life afloat.

Gresham made his Impact in-ring debut at Hard To Kill back on January 8, retaining the ROH World Title over Chris Sabin. He then defeated Steve Maclin in a Pure Rules match on Impact TV, defeated Maclin by DQ in another Impact TV match, both in January, and retained over Kenny King in a March Impact TV bout. Gresham’s last Impact match was a win over Rocky Romero in late March.

Gresham, who dropped the PROGRESS World Title to Gene Munny at Chapter 134 earlier this month, last wrestled for AEW at Battle of The Belts II in mid-April, where he retained over Dalton Castle. He defeated Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor XV on April 1 to become the undisputed ROH World Champion.

It’s believed that Khan will be making announcements on ROH’s future soon, and Gresham will be the top star of the promotion.

Stay tuned for more.

