Jonathan Gresham put the Original ROH World Heavyweight Title on the line in a match against Chris Sabin at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory.

Gresham managed to get a bridging pin on Sabin to score the win.

Gresham vs. Jay Lethal for the original ROH World Heavyweight Title took place at the Final Battle pay-per-view event with Gresham winning the title. Originally, Bandido was set to defend the title against Gresham at this show, but he had to pull out of the match because of a positive COVID-19 test. AEW helped out by sending Lethal back to ROH for one night.