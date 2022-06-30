IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with WrestleZone about her plans for her current reign, and how she hopes to break the longest reigning Knockouts title record held by Taya Valkyrie. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Feeling very motivated for her second Knockouts title reign:

“I feel great. I feel extremely motivated. One of my main goals as the new Knockouts champion is to bring more eyes to IMPACT. I want to have some incredible women’s matches so that more people will see how good the women’s division is, and hopefully, they’ll see with that how amazing IMPACT is. I just want people to give if they’ve watched IMPACT before and they kind of got turned off to it during the whole era where basically we were doing some weird stuff,” Grace explained, “I hope people get a second chance.”

Wants to break Taya Valkyrie’s Knockouts title streak:

“I would love to break Taya’s streak as the longest-reigning Knockouts champion. So that’s the goal I have, but obviously, that’s not entirely up to me. Another goal I have is just to bring more eyes to the Knockouts division in general. I really want to be the best champion I can for this company,” she said. “I feel like they’ve put a lot of responsibility on me and I feel like I’m really ready to be the face of the Knockouts division.”