IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about her huge victory at Slammiversary, and what she hopes to accomplish with this current title reign as her first one was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls her first run as Knockouts champion and how difficult it was for her since it started at the beginning of the pandemic:

“So 2020 was was a difficult time period for me to be Knockouts Champion, because I won it and then basically, immediately, the pandemic happened. So I did a lot of my title defenses, and I lost the title with no fans. I feel like that almost wasn’t really fair to me as a champion to have to go through that. It’s really been an uphill battle to get back to this title. I feel like the only thing that I could do to get me back to that title was to reinvent myself, I think I’ve done that. I started leaning into powerlifting a lot more. The less I thought about the Knockouts Title, the more I feel like they wanted to give me the opportunity again, so I feel like that was that was one of those things. So I just kept focusing on myself. I was just like, don’t worry about who has the title, don’t worry about opportunities anybody else is getting because all you can do is focus on yourself and getting better. I feel like that has finally paid off.”

Says her biggest goal as champion is to get more eyes on the IMPACT product:

“I would like to defend it in front of a crowd for one that’s, that’s, that’s my first go. I want to bring more eyes to the Knockouts division, I feel like IMPACT in general because I feel like we put out such an incredible product and the women are given more opportunities here than at any other promotion. I feel like fans need to start watching IMPACT Wrestling and seeing these things. A lot of people still have it in their head, you know, back in the day, they mess things up a little bit. But it’s a completely new crew. Now, everything is different. I think that we need to be given that opportunity, again, to be one of the top companies. We need more eyes on us. I think that’s one of my biggest goals as champion.”

