Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the TNA Knockouts Champion spoke about how she feels TNA should bring back the six-sided ring for a special pay-per-view event, but not full-time.

“Personally, I would not like to see the six-sided ring come back full-time,” she said. “But I would absolutely love to do a special pay-per-view. I’d love to see it for Slammiversary or Bound For Glory.”

Grace continued, “I think that would make those pay-per-view, which are already huge pay-per-views, even more special, if we were able to get the six-sided ring back for those. I would also love to see the Elevation X comeback. That would be so sick.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.