Jorge Masvidal discusses his brief stint in pro wrestling.

The UFC superstar recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about his time in AEW, which saw American Top Team, led by Dan Lambert, feuding with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Masvidal even got physically involved one night and knocked out Chris Jericho with his signature running knee, the same one he used to score the fastest knockout in UFC history.

During the interview, Masvidal revealed that he will be attending an AEW Dynamite in April, but as of right now is just going as a fan and doesn’t know if he’ll be involved. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On whether he will return to AEW:

I can’t tell you that I’ll be in the show or involved in the show, but as a fan I’ll definitely be there. If they got time to include this guy because they know that when I come for these wrestlers, none of that fake stuff, I’m trying to hurt them for real. Ask Chris Jericho, ask anybody that get in the way, I’m trying to hurt them for real.

Jokes that the stars of AEW don’t want him back because he’ll hurt them:

So, if they want that heat again it’s cool, but I don’t think they wanna see me back in there after what I did. Tell you the truth, I’m gonna go as a fan because I love their shows. They got the rowdiest shows when it comes to pro wrestling So I’m gonna be out there just to show love. But I don’t think they wanna see that over there ever since I did that to Jericho… they’re kinda worried about me.

Masvidal’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T adn transcribed by Fightful)