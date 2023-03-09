Powerhouse Hobbs discusses the things he’s learned since joining the AEW roster.

Hobbs appeared on the Deuce and Mo program ahead of last night’s Dynamite from Sacramento, an event that saw the former Team Taz member defeat Wardlow to become the new TNT Champion.

During his interview, Hobbs discussed how patient he has become since being signed by the company, as he knows that not all goods things come at once. That and more from his interview can be found below.

Says he’s learned that he’s very patient:

That I’m patient. That I actually love what I do. I’ve become obsessed with this. Knowing my ability, knowing that I can perform. Knowing what I can do to make people boo me or cheer me. I’ve learned a whole lot about myself.

How he has reached out to a lot of veterans to help him with his run:

There are a lot of our vets that I hit up, like Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, Arn Anderson. A lot of our agents I hit up. Pat Buck, Sonjay Dutt, I ask these guys for advice. ‘What should I do, what should I be looking for, how can I switch this or change that?’ I have everything I need in the palm of my hand, it’s just up to me to capitalize on it. I’m not satisfied where I am, I’m not. My goal is to become the first African American World Champion in AEW. That’s the goal I’ve had since I inked my name on the piece of paper. I’ve dreamt about it, as a kid, being a world champion. I have people looking up to me. It’s something that I want to accomplish and I have to get better. I have to do it for me and my family. It’s something that I’ve been becoming obsessed with.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)