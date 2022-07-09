Fightful Select has released a new report revealing that a Joshi-star is preparing for a United States tour.

According to the publication that star is Jungle Kyona, best known for her time in STARDOM. Kyona has been on the bench for the last two years due to dealing with a number of severe injuries, including an ACL rupture and a dislocated shoulder.

The plan is for Kyona to work for several promotions during her time in the states. Former ROH women’s champion Sumie Sakai has been helping her secure the bookings for said tour. The report does not mention which promotions she is prepared to work for but we will update that information as soon as it becomes available.

