Just a day after NJPW confirmed that Juice Robinson would be wrestling KENTA for the IWGP US Title shot at Wrestle Kingdom 15, it was announced that the match has been nixed.
Robinson is out of the match with a fractured orbital bone. The match was scheduled to take place at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15. Now, Kenta needs a new opponent.
NJPW issued the following:
Juice Robinson has sustained a fractured orbital bone and will not be able to compete on tonight’s Road to Tokyo Dome event or Wrestle Kingdom 15.
The following change has been made to tonight’s card in Korakuen Hall:
Juice Robinson & Toa Henare vs KENTA & Jay White
Satoshi Kojima & Toa Henare vs KENTA & Jay White
Further announcements on the status of KENTA’s Tokyo Dome opponent will be made in due course.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Juice compete. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.