Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos recently spoke with MMA Junkie about his pro-wrestling debut on tonight’s AEW Rampage, and whether he would interested in signing a contract with the promotion in the future. Highlights are below.

Says he hasn’t signed a contract yet with AEW but he would be open to it:

Not yet – but maybe.The one responsible for this is this man right there, Dan Lambert. He brought some of us to the shows at AEW, and I was just impressed with that. I remember I enjoyed watching some pro wrestling matches, but I wasn’t really following it. Once I was there and I could see how things worked, I was impressed and I said, ‘Man, this is amazing. I want to be a part of it. I want to be in that ring, too.’

Says he’s really enjoying pro-wrestling: