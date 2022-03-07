Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando featured at triple-threat tag team title match between reDRagon, The Young Bucks, and the promotion’s current champions, Jurassic Express.

After a wild back and forth that saw a ton of false finishes, Jurassic Express picked up the win after hitting Matt Jackson with their assisted powerbomb finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

