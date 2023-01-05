Jushin Liger believes that Will Ospreay is the guy, and wonders if WWE will eventually make a play to bring him in.

The Japanese legend spoke about the United Empire leader with Tokyo Sports, where he also ran down the card for WrestleKingdom 17, which saw Ospreay drop the IWGP U.S. championship to AEW’s Kenny Omega. Despite the loss, Liger still thinks that Ospreay has everything a wrestling company could build around, and praises his ability to executive everything with precision.

Ospreay has an aura right now. He’s also top of the line. If you’re not careful, WWE will take you away, dude. Maybe he’ll be the best foreigner in the 50-year history of New Japan. He has everything. He’s got all that volume, and he’s able to use all that space and apply his moves with precision. His mileage isn’t going down. I wonder how far he can go.

Fans and analysts alike are calling the Omega and Ospreay match one of the best in WrestleKingdom history, and a very early MOTY contender.