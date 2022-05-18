Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about the poor attendance for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH shows, as well as what he thought was the best matchup of the year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think promotion’s in Japan can blame COVID anymore for poor attendance:

I was deeply moved that New Japan held the Fukuoka Dome event in my hometown. But the turnout was the same as Noah’s, and they were struggling. You can’t just say, ‘It’s Corona, so it can’t be helped.’ There were many baseball games and music festivals.

Names the Okada vs.Naito match from the recent Wrestling Dontaku show as the best of the year: