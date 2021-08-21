Juventud Guerrera was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about a wide range of topics.
During it, he spoke about facing Chris Jericho a few weeks ago on Dynamite. It turns out that he almost missed the match.
“They flew me in a day before. At this time, it was three hours in customs,” Guerrera revealed. “I missed the connecting flight from Houston to Jacksonville. I called the company. I called Chris Jericho. They’re like, ‘Okay, don’t worry,’ and then the next flight, it was 10 in the morning, but that was sold out and then the following flight, it was 11:30.
“I was to arrive in Jacksonville at 3:30. I was like, no, this is my comeback, and I can’t be there late because of customs. I was trying to relax because there’s nothing you can do so just relax. They got me a hotel in Houston, and then I was rushing. I gotta wake up at six in the morning, go to the airport, take the plane and then arrive in Jacksonville. I got there at 1:00, so they picked me up and then straight to the arena. A lot of emotions in between.”