Kairi Sane No Longer Advertised For This Week’s Monday Night Raw

WWE has released another match graphic advertising the champion versus champion showdown between Asuka and Bayley for this week’s Monday Night Raw, however this time Asuka’s partner Kairi Sane is not expected to appear. Originally it was reported that Sane would be returning at the Raw taping, which took place earlier today from the Performance Center, to be in Asuka’s corner. This would have marked Sane’s first appearance since suffering an injury at the hand’s of Nia Jax several weeks ago.

It was also reported that Sane was planning on returning to Japan with her husband and would no longer be working with WWE. She signed with the company back in 2017 and won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, as well as the NXT women’s championship and the women’s tag titles with Asuka.