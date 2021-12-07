Kairi Sane has dropped WWE from her social media handle, and is now billing herself as a former WWE Superstar.

Sane returned to Japan in 2020 to be with her new husband, but continued working for WWE as an Ambassador in the country. She’s also done Japanese commentary on WWE pay-per-view events since then.

In an update, Sane changed her Instagram handle from “kairi_wwe” to “official_kairi” this week, and updated her bio on Instagram and Twitter to bill herself as a former WWE Superstar and WWE NXT Women’s Champion. It should be noted that she still has WWE listed in her Twitter handle, but that change could be in the works.

Sane also fueled speculation on her return to the ring when responding to a fan who said they hope to see Sane back in a wrestling ring some day. Sane simply responded with a “winking face” emoji.

There’s been no update on Sane’s WWE contract status, but these recent social media updates have led to speculation on a possible in-ring return for the Stardom promotion.

Sane recently announced that she is launching a 24-hour fitness gym, called PARA-FIT24, in the Shonan Enonshima Area of Japan.

“Roughly 10 years ago when I first debuted as a pro-wrestler, my first pay check was USD 450. I had another part-time job to make a living while living in a small warehouse-like apartment, dreaming of one day becoming a champion. Through living days of constant defeat and failures, I made my dream come true to become a champion in both Japan and the US. This was only possible because of the support I had from fans and people around me. I’ve always wanted to show my appreciation to people in some form, and today, I am happy to announce the opening of a 24 hour fitness gym PARA-FIT24. It is located in Shonan Enoshima Area, which is the sister city of Miami Beach City, often referred to as ‘Miami Beach of the Orient.’ Inspired by various gyms I’ve had the privilege to go while living in the US, I want to offer a place where people of all age, gender, ethnicity can gather and be happy. And through my knowledge and experiences, I want to support people’s mental and physical wellness. Giving back to the society is my new dream, and I am looking forward to making it come true. Kairi,” she wrote on the new business.

Sane has been documenting the launch of her new gym on Twitter.

Sane originally signed a three-year deal with WWE in March 2017, and won the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She last wrestled in July 2020, and shortly after that announced her return to Japan to be with her husband. Sane left in-ring competition as a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Sane’s WWE status. You can see related posts below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.