Kairi Sane Will Be On Today’s Taping Of Monday Night Raw, Returning To Japan With Her Husband

Former NXT women’s champion Kairi Sane is set to return to action according to the Wrestling Observer. She is expected to appear at the next Monday Night Raw tapings, which take place later today from the Performance Center in Orlando. However, Sane is also reportedly moving back to Japan with her husband so her return may be short-lived. There were plans for her to serve as an ambassador for WWE in Japan but that may no longer be the case.

Sane was banged up in a singles-matchup against Nia Jax back on the June 1st edition of Raw after taking a buckle-bomb. Prior to the real-life injury WWE was going to write Sane off by using a planned injury angle, which would have led to a title showdown between whoever injured Sane and Raw women’s champion Asuka.

