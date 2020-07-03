This Week’s MLW Anthology To Focus On The Von Erichs

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the MLW tag champion Von Erich brothers (Ross & Marshall) will be the subject of this week’s Anthology episode. Preview details can be found below.
For years everyone thought the last Von Erich was Kevin… until his sons Ross and Marshall rode into Major League Wrestling to save Major League Wrestling from the sinister clutches of CONTRA UNIT.
This week MLW Anthology see the rise of the Von Erichs in Major League Wrestling.
From their debut standing beside former friend and World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to their quest to win their first World Tag Team Championship, Marshall and Ross Von Erich fight for their family and the future of MLW.
Watch as they claw the competition inside the War Chamber with their father ringside, and give two elitists a Texas thumping with the gold on the line!
Matches:
WAR CHAMBER: The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Low Ki vs. CONTRA Unit
The Von Erichs vs. The Dynasty – MLW World Tag Team Championship Bout
