The latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet was former multi-time champion Kalisto, who spoke with Vilet about wanting to do a mask vs. mask matchup with lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio, later admitting that he deeply regrets not approaching Chairman Vince McMahon with the idea. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he regrets not pitching a mask vs. mask match with Rey Mysterio to Vince McMahon

“My biggest regret is not pitching my idea to Vince. Pretty much the whole world knew except for Vince. [I wanted to do] a mask vs. mask match against Rey Mysterio. I had Rey’s blessing, Dominik’s blessing, everyone. They all loved it. I showed it to Paul Heyman too. Paul said ‘This is genius, do it.’ I was like let’s do this! It’s just such a good story, it’s my biggest regret not talking to Vince about it. Right before I was going to, I got released.”

Says he was prepared to wrestle without a mask if he didn’t win:

“I was prepared for anything, I had such a great story that nobody would have expected. So for Paul Heyman to say that’s genius, I got something. The writers, everyone loved it. I even showed it to Daniel Bryan and Edge, they loved it. But it’s my own fault. I should have gone [to Vince].

Full interview is below.