An update on one of pro-wrestling’s biggest female free agents.

Kamille finished up her run with the NWA at the beginning of 2024, a run that included an epic 812 day reign as NWA women’s champion. Previous reports that surfaced indicated that the Brickhouse was in talks with WWE but that no longer appears to be the case.

According to PW Insider, Kamille has had “deep discussions” with AEW and that is now believed to be her destined choice. The report mentions that aside from the wrestling portion, signing with AEW would allow her the time to pursue an acting career as she apparently got bit by the acting bug after portraying former NWA & AWA champion June Byers in the upcoming Mildred Burke film. Kamille now has representation as an actor.

As for WWE, Insider confirms that she was offered an NXT deal but as mentioned above that fell through and those conversations are no longer taking place. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Kamille’s status.