WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) is at tonight’s SmackDown from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee to honor hometown star Bianca Belair.

As seen in the photos from WWE, Kane presented Belair with a proclamation from the Tennessee Senate. Belair originally received the proclamation on Thursday, but it looks like WWE held another ceremony with Kane and Belair in Knoxville today. It also looks like Belair and husband Montez Ford joined Kane at the Knox County government offices earlier in the day.

The Senate Joint Resolution honors Belair for her SmackDown Women’s Title win over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, her Royal Rumble win in January, for being “one of the most dynamic and most popular characters in professional wrestling today”, for being a graduate of Knoxville’s Austin-East Magnet High School and a University of Tennessee track star, and for being a true champion worthy of the Senate’s praise and recognition.

The Senate Joint Resolution was actually adopted back on May 3, and was signed by Tennessee Senator Becky Massey and Senator Richard Biggs, as well as Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor & Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Saxton.

Belair also attended the Austin-East Magnet homecoming pep rally on Thursday, where she was honored by her former high school, as seen in the photos below. Ford has been with her for the appearances this week.

“Go out there and experience life and try. Try, try, try, don’t be embarrassed to try, don’t let anyone make you feel uncool to try. Don’t be afraid to fail because eventually, you will succeed,” Bianca told students at the pep rally on Thursday, according to WVLT Channel 8.

You can see several clips of Belair at her high school by visiting her Instagram Stories page.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will feature a special Homecoming Celebration for Belair.

Belair will then challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26.

Stay tuned for more.

A proclamation and a pep rally! It’s been quite the homecoming for @BiancaBelairWWE in Knoxville! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zcUIhzDcjO — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021

Here's my full interview with @BiancaBelairWWE from Thursday afternoon. We talked about making Black history in WWE and the importance of prayer. pic.twitter.com/KSsP30xtN8 — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) September 17, 2021

The EST of WWE is back in her home city! .@Justin___Mason caught up with #LVFL and Austin-East alumna @BiancaBelairWWE earlier this week ahead of WWE Smackdown live event at Thompson-Boling Arena.https://t.co/2XzCfCFW4Q pic.twitter.com/xuGyN7rSO4 — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) September 17, 2021

