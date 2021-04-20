NXT champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with PW Insider about how his character is depicted on the yellow-and-black brand, explaining that it is a balance between supernatural elements and realism. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his character balancing realism and supernatural:

There is a see-saw philosophy within the balance of those two things, depending on where we’re at in the show, how it’s being written, who the opponent is, and what is currently going on with both characters. It’s not necessarily one lane or a lane we absolutely have to be married to, and that is by design.

How he sees Scarlett more as the supernatural figure:

I would say Scarlett is the more supernatural figure and that Karrion is someone that feeds off that supernatural energy and uses it and harness it. She feeds off the violence that he creates as an energy source. They’re like two bad spirits that enter the room looking to create carnage and can feed off it in their own separate ways. That’s how I’ve always observed it and how we’ve tried to tell that story without actually spelling it out.

