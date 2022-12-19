Karrion Kross looked back on his loss to Jeff Hardy while doing an interview with Peter Rosenburg on the “Cheap Heat” podcast.

It was in Kross’s main roster debut in 2021, which upset many pro wrestling fans over WWE’s booking decision.

“I got a lot of people coming up to me and shaking hands for doing that, actually. I won’t drop names, but people that are many, many years in were saying like, ‘This guy gets it.’ It’s not a one-man show. It’s not about coming up here and making crazy demands. I got a lot of respect actually from my peers over doing that.” “They put me on course to be a star,” he said. “This one thing that they were asking me to do, [I was like] it’s nothing. It’s no problem.” “There’s a black hat and a white hat,” he said. “So, with the Jeff thing, I heard them react and I was like, ‘Hey, I did my job.’ And it was arguably disadvantageous to me, like, it wasn’t good for me, is what I’m trying to say, but that’s how I approached it. I looked at this as work that night.”

