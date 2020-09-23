NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray recently spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and how she feels about Piper Niven as her next title challenger. Highlights are below.

Getting to compete at Takeover WarGames, Survivor Series, and World’s Collide:

I really loved all of those opportunities I was given, but I didn’t really know about them with a lot of time in advance. It’s just a case of ‘do you want to do this? Let’s do this – let’s go!’ And I am more then ready to pick that back up again anytime that they fancy it. Anytime we’re allowed to go over to America, that would be a good thing.

On defending the NXT UK women’s championship against Piper Niven:

We know each other so well and that can be an advantage and a disadvantage sometimes. Not having a crowd, I’m used to training in a big warehouse where there isn’t many people, so it’s good to just focus on your opponent. I do miss the crowd and having them there, but they’ve distracted me more times than anything else! Me and Piper are just destined to keep going this. We’ve always revolved around each other and we always will I’m sure. Great to be in there with her. If we have an Evolution 2, I think I’d have to say I’d want to get in there with Piper. Because of the history and we’ve done this everywhere. That would be the perfect place to do it.

On her triple threat against Niven and Toni Storm from Takeover Blackpool II:

I always say there is a moment in that match, and, as wrestlers, we say we live for the crowd, but as the bad guy there’s not many moments where the crowd should be standing up for me. But there is a sick joy I get from seeing a good guy get that reaction and crushing their dreams when I kick out [laughs]. I think it was the destroyer into Toni’s finisher and I saw some fans shoot up on the destroyer, I saw some shoot up on the driver and that moment where my shoulder came up, I looked a few faces and they were just devastated! That brings me joy. I love doing my job. It is so great, it was a pure reaction and that’s what we want, to give people that escapism. That moment when we came backstage, it’s like we knew we had them. We’re our own worst critics, but we were really happy with the performance that was given that night.

Her relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H: