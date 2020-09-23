AEW world champion Jon Moxley was a recent guest on the Fight Game podcast where the Purveyor of Violence hyped his upcoming appearance at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, a show he was originally supposed to compete at during WrestleMania weekend prior to it being postponed due to COVID-19. Highlights are below.

First discovering Bloodsport and how much he fell in love with it:

That’s what I loved about the Bloodsport stuff in Jersey. That was the first indie show I’d been to or even really paid any attention to in years. I hadn’t been to an indie show or been in that environment in years. Years and years, and I walked in there, I’m laying low. I went with William Regal and my buddy Robert Anthony was there. We’re watching it, he’s kinda filling me in [on] the balcony on who some of who these people are. Some of the people I wasn’t familiar with. A lot of people [it] was the first time I’d ever seen them work, and, you know… I was just like I f*cking love this so much. Like I love [these] f*cking fans, I love this presentation, I love this style. It’s like, everybody’s here to fight, it’s aggressive, it’s violent, it’s f*cking testosterone, adrenaline, energy. This is wrestling. There’s no bullsh*t, nobody’s talking on the mic. ‘This is where I f*cking belong. I miss this so f*cking much,’ you know? And Robert Anthony says to me, I think we were watching Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith, which is a great match from that show. Davey Boy Smith gives him a f*cking slap in the f*cking face like a God damn gun shot went off. He hits him so f*cking hard or at least created the illusion that he did if he’s that skilled. But, I wouldn’t wanna f*cking test it out, and we’re like, ‘This is physical, this sh*t is awesome. I’m loving this show’ and he goes, and at this point, he knew I was gonna be pretty much free and clear agent pretty soon and he was like, ‘Man, would you do this show?’ And I was like, ‘I have to do this show,’ and he was like, ‘Oh sh*t, it’s on’ and I was like, ‘We’ll get to it later. I still got a few more months’ but, so I decided about that.

Says he always used to bug Bobby Lashley for MMA advice:

Like I used to f*cking bug the sh*t out of Bobby Lashley, because he knows a lot of guys and trains with a lot of guys so I’d be like, ‘Yo, who should I put money on dude? What do you think is gonna happen? Like give me the f*cking dirt.’ Do sh*t like that all the time.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)