If anyone knows how to be a good backstage interviewer for WWE, it’s Kayla Braxton.

During her recent appearance on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, she shared some of her wisdom in that area.

“I think one thing we as backstage interviewers have to keep in mind is that it’s not about us at all,” Braxton said. “Our job is to put the talent over. The moment we make it about us, like being too expressive or whatever, it takes away. And over time, the more you’re on camera.”

Braxton continued, “Like with me being here almost eight years, you naturally become a personality that people expect and want to see on camera. But I think the more that you show to talent that you respect them enough to realise this about them. They want to bring you in more as a part of it, but I think yeah, 100% I think it’s just keep yourself small. It’s not about us, but do a great job and it’ll make you rise.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.