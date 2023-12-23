There are conflicting reports regarding Cody Rhodes’ contractual status with WWE.

As noted, WWE has been in discussions with “The American Nightmare” regarding a lucrative, multi-year contract extension with the company, much like they have done in recent weeks with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com is reporting that a deal has been reached and that Cody is signed on a new contract.

Fightful Select is reporting that there is some confusion on that front, as sources closes to Cody claim that an offer was made by WWE back in October, however nothing was signed at that point. A contract is, however, expected to be inked soon, as the agreement is reportedly already in place.

There were a number of wrestlers who were under the impression that Rhodes has either signed already, or was going to be signing a new deal imminently.

We will keep you posted.