A top name within All Elite Wrestling is expected to leave the company soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that longtime AEW employee Rafael Morffi will be wrapping up business with the company at the end of this year.

Morffi has served as the AEW Vice President of Live Events and Touring. He has also worked in the past for WWE and TNA Wrestling, where he served as the Senior Director of Live Events for the latter.

The longtime pro wrestling executive is expected to pursue other interests starting next year, and while the news of his AEW departure was discussed within the industry, the news did not seem to make its’ way backstage at this week’s AEW television taping.