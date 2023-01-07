WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura and NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada reunited this past week in Japan following Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year One and WrestleKingdom 17. The King of Strong Style and the Rainmaker were both victorious in their respective matches, with Okada once again capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight title.

AEW superstar and new IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega was rewarded for his big win with a new t-shirt. The item is now available on NJPW’s shop on Pro Wrestling Tees. Check out the design below.