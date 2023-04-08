Kazuchika Okada hints that he is ready for a “change of scenery.”

The Rainmaker tweeted that this morning following his world title loss to SANADA at NJPW Sakura Genesis, ending his reign that began back at WrestleKingdom 17 at the beginning of the year. He writes, “Thank you for your encouragement. I’m also looking for new scenery.”

Okada has dominated NJPW for close to a decade, including a monumental world title run from 2016-2018 that was eventually ended by Kenny Omega. Whether the Rainmaker is hinting at joining a new stable in NJPW, or possibly departing the company altogether, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned.