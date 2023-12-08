Kazuchika Okada is slated to make his return to TNA Wrestling.

The promotion announced he will be appearing at the Snake Eyes tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

Okada had spent some time in TNA in 2010 and 2011. However, Okada has spoken negatively about his time there due to the way he was booked before he became a top star in NJPW. Okada is in line to become a free agent in 2024.