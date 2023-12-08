The main event of this year’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event on Friday, December 15 show, in Garland, Texas, is set as Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the Women’s World Championship will take that spot.

The news was announced during Thursday’s Ring of Honor TV episode. The other top match on the show is the Survival of the Fittest six-way to crown a new ROH World Television Champion. Five of the six spots in that bout are now filled.

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese