New Japan Pro Wrestling has the main event for their biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 17.

Following his successful IWGP World Heavyweight title defense over Tama Tonga at this morning’s Declaration of Power event Jay White would be confronted by this year’s G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada, who stood across from the Switchblade and let it be known that he was coming for the Bullet Club leader. NJPW would announce to the fans in attendance that this bout would headline WrestelKingdom 17 from the Tokyo Dome in January 2023.

Okada and White have wrestled each other five times, with White holding a 4-1 record over the Rainmaker.