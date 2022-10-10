AEW star Red Velvet recently appeared on K&S WrestleFest for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on being apart of Jade Cargill’s Baddies group, and how she is focused on recovering from her injury so she can return to in-ring action. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is focused on getting better so she can return to AEW:

Currently right now for myself, I’m just looking to heal and come back because, you know, it’s that time.

On being called one of Jade Cargill’s lackeys:

Yeah, that’s the term [lackeys] people use because they’re haters and they wish they were on TV or getting stepped on by Jade [Cargill]…

On the Baddies group:

Collectively, we make The Baddies, we’re the group. We’re here to show people dominance and what it is to be beautiful, bad, talented and not be afraid to show that. Not hide behind anything so whoever wants to sit here and call us lackeys then show up to the next signing and say it to my face.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)