Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Naomichi Marufuji and the great Keiji Mutoh announced at a press conference this morning that they would be vacating the GHC tag team titles due to Mutoh sustaining an injury to his left hip. This ends their reign, which began in November of 2021.

Mutoh revealed that he’d been dealing with hip issues for a while and that it worsened after NOAH’s January 1st event at Budokan Hall. He added that he was forced to take a painkiller injection for the January 8th NOAH vs. NJPW WrestleKingdom special, where he teamed with Kaito Kiyomiya to battle Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

In addition, Mutoh, at 60 years old, told the press that he hopes to return to NOAH and compete for the GHC National championship.