Since his release from WWE former NXT champion Keith Lee has been quite active on social media, which included him sharing a statement addressing his departure and what he expects for his future now that he is a free agent in the competitive wrestling industry.

Today Lee was active on Twitter once again, this time to comment on Ring of Honor and the news that they would be going on hiatus following their Final Battle pay per view. He writes, “I believe in a future where there can be trust. I believe in a future where there can be honor. That reminds me….gutted by the Ring of Honor news. Hugs and love to the boys and gals.”

As a reminder most of the ROH talents will be free of their contracts by January 1st, with a select few getting guaranteed pay until later in the year.