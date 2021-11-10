Drew McIntyre appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion shared his opinion about why WWE running more PPVs on Saturdays is a good idea. In 2022, WWE will hold more Saturday events than the traditional Sunday night slot.

“Saturday night just makes so much more sense. Sunday historically, WWE, that’s when the PPV has always been on. Being someone from overseas, I used to have to stay awake until 1 or 2 o’clock on school nights. I guess I didn’t have to if I recorded it. I used to watch those events and show up to school so tired. I always wondered why can’t they do these on Saturdays.

That’s not my department. I can’t say to them, ‘We should be doing it on this day.’ I’m so glad we tried. The recent SummerSlam on a Saturday was wildly successful. Now it seems like going forward we’re going to be doing a lot more Saturdays and a lot more stadium shows than ever in 2022. I’m very happy about it, and I know our fans are so ecstatic about it. They can stay awake, sleep in on Sunday, or stay awake if they want to watch the show. In America, they can go out, have a night out afterwards and talk about the thing they love. They can talk about all the awesome matches and not have to worry about the next day. They can actually sleep in. If you’re overseas, you can stay awake late and maybe sleep in the next day. It just works out for everybody.”