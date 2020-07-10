Keith Lee On Roman Reigns Helping Him Get Over At Survivor Series

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Keith Lee spoke on his encounter with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series and how Reigns deserves more credit for putting him over. Here’s what he had to say:
Roman doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this sport. And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won’t forget it.
You can read the interview HERE.
Credit: Sports Illustrated.
