Keith Lee took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to fan comments on the one year anniversary of him becoming a dual champion for the WWE NXT brand.

Today marks one year since Lee defeated Adam Cole to capture the NXT Title, while already holding the NXT North American Title, in the main event of the Great American Bash Night 2 special. He would relinquish the North American Title two weeks later, and begin feuding with Karrion Kross, who is the current NXT Champion in his second reign. Kross defeated Lee to begin his first NXT Title reign, at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. That was Lee’s final NXT match as he was called up to RAW on the August 24 post-SummerSlam show.

Due to Lee’s WWE status being up in the air, many fans tweeted today and reminded Lee of the big win one year ago. Lee called on his fans to remain patient, and said there is no quit in him.

“Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends….there is zero quit IN me. So don’t you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you,” Lee wrote today.

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air for months now as he last wrestled in February. It was revealed in March that he was not cleared to compete, and it’s been reported that he was sidelined in February due to health reasons. Lee reportedly underwent some testing after being put on the shelf in February, and there’s been no word on what came of those tests, but it was said that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. Lee made his first appearance on WWE programming since February during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when he participated in the Watch Along livestream for the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show. He has sent multiple messages of thanks to his fans, and has continued to tease his return while on this hiatus. Lee has also indicated that he will explain what has happened when he is able to.

There is still no word yet on when Lee will be back in action, or why he has been away.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status and future. You can see his full tweet below:

