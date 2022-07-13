AEW superstar Keith Lee recently wrote a cryptic tweet regarding some bad news he had received, with the former NXT champion giving a shout out to his brothers, indicating that it is family related. His full statement reads, “Got some very much less than stellar news today….No matter the results, tomorrow’s match belongs to my two brothers. It’s all I can do until I return. Love you boys.”

Got some very much less than stellar news today…. No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys. pic.twitter.com/uyXVfw1y8W — Indubitable Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 13, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Busted Open Radio to give an update on Lee’s status for this evening. He states, ““I don’t want to get into Keith’s personal business. Keith is here, he is wrestling tonight. He had a family situation. It’s not my place to talk about it. Keith is here and here to wrestle, as I understand it. I can’t really comment on what is happening, but we’re going to support him through what is happening.”

Lee and Swerve Strickland will be taking on the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) in a triple-threat tag team bout for the AEW tag team titles on tonight’s show. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Lee and his family well in whatever they are dealing with. Stay tuned for more updates.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)