Could “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” be WWE-bound?

It’s worth noting that WWE has released a plethora of new Ken Shamrock t-shirts and other merchandise on their official WWE Shop website. As noted by PWInsider.com, this could signal that WWE and Ken Shamrock have come to terms on some type of deal.

Whether that is the basic WWE Legends contracts that many legends of the business have with WWE, is unknown.

WWE Shop added the new Ken Shamrock shirts and merchandise on Monday.

The UFC Hall of Fame legend last worked for WWE back in 1999. He also appeared in TNA Wrestling and did work in other pro wrestling areas over the years after returning for another run in the MMA world in the early 2000s.

