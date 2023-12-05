A big match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Cody Rhodes cut an in-ring promo reacting to Shinsuke Nakamura spraying mist in his eyes last week.

The segment saw Nakamura appear on the big screen and talk in Japanese about how he too won the Royal Rumble and saw his story never get finished when he came up short on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in his title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Later in the show, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will be going one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s RAW.

Previously announced for the show is the RAW return of CM Punk.

